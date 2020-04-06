Farmers ask govt to keep markets open

SHILLONG: Hit hard by the 21-day lockdown and promulgation of curfew in the city, farmers have now demanded opening of markets on a daily basis to enable them to sell their produces, classified as perishables.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the president of Hill Farmers’ Union (HFU), Commander Shangpliang, said farmers were staring at a bleak future as they have no market to sell their perishable commodities and were enduring huge losses. “The state government should allow the farmers to sell their produces in the same way it allows shops selling essential commodities to open”, the statement said.

Shangpliang urged the government to allow sale of locally grown vegetables in the main markets.

He further urged the MLAs and MDCs to look into the plight of the farmers as most of them do not have sufficient money to buy rice and other necessities to feed their families.