Shillong CH reserves 200 beds for COVID cases

SHILLONG: The Shillong Civil Hospital, which is now a dedicated hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients, has prepared 200 beds to treat patients affected by the contagion that has so far claimed over 65,000 lives globally.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, SS Nongbri, on Sunday said that the hospital alone has 40 beds along with OPD in the COVID-19 unit and for the entire hospital, they have prepared 200 beds.

It has six ventilators besides 1000 personal protective equipment and more than 300 N-95 masks.

The hospital premises are under strict vigil and the entry and exit of people inside is under a close watch.

In addition, a help desk has also been set up to answer queries of the visitors while the cancer wing of the hospital has been turned into a COVID-19 unit.

Asserting that the hospital stands prepared to tackle COVID-19 cases, he added that it currently has some patients under observation.

The hospital has so far screened 400 patients and throat swab of 29 people was taken till Sunday.

Nongbri also said that the hospital has enough stock of medicines required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He clarified that the hospital is still admitting non-COVID-19 patients as it cannot be closed for them as of now.

Informing that they still have 151 indoor patients, he added that the number of OPD patients has come down due to the ongoing lockdown.

He said the hospital would continue to utilise the cancer wing for COVID-19 patients and once it fills up, the authorities would have to convert another building for accommodating them.