Scuffle during meeting on coal mining in SGH

SHILLONG, July 15: A scuffle broke out on Tuesday in Chokpot, South Garo Hills, between groups supporting and opposing coal mining during a meeting held at the Warimagre Agricultural Training Hall.

The meeting was convened by the Chokpot Coal Supply Association to discuss the way forward regarding the proposed coal mining at Paromgre.

Those opposing the mining proposal accused the Nokma of selling land to George S Marak (miner) without consulting the clan’s traditional heads and elders.

Tensions between the two groups have been simmering since last year, after pressure groups urged the GHADC not to issue a No Objection Certificate for coal mining.

Despite protests, drilling activities continued in the proposed mining area. The Nokma claimed he signed the agreement without fully understanding its contents.

Opposition to the project has grown due to concerns about the potential danger to key tourist destinations and environmental concerns, as the proposed site spans 150 hectares and is near the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve.