WJH seals border with Assam

JOWAI: The District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills has under Sections 144 CrPC passed an order to sealed all inter-state border roads including PWD road, PMGSY, MGNREGS, village road, public road etc.

The order was issued in view of the multiple positive COVID-19 cases detected in the neighbouring state of Assam and movement of Assam vehicles within the district despite the lockdown.

The order restrains inter-state movement of all types of vehicles and people except for FCI trucks, oil tanker, LPG tankers, medicine suppliers and other vehicles for which specific authority letters/permission has been issued.

The DM has also restricted movement of all types of vehicles within the district.

Unloading of vegetables from Assam border and distribution will now be done by 1917 iTEAM vehicles, the order said.

Further, the District Magistrate has directed all headmen of the villages located in the Meghalaya-Assam border to restrict residents of their respective villages not to cross the border for procuring essential commodities from Assam.

The public are also advised to refrain from meeting any donation agency without the authority of BDOs or the Deputy Commissioner and to contact their respective Block Development Officers and Gramsevak/Sevikas for any assistance of essential commodities during the lockdown.

Furthermore, the District Magistrate has directed the general public not to come out without wearing mask or covering their mouth with handkerchief, not to spit in public places and also advised them to wash their hands frequently with soap.