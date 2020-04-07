Changes made to curfew restrictions in Garo Hills

TURA: Following instructions received from the government, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Association and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the West Garo Hills District Magistrate has made minute changes in the restrictions which are in place under 144 CrPC in the district of West Garo Hills.

As per the order issued, all postal services in the district have now been directed to resume their services. Also shops dealing with fish, animal feed and fodder, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and agricultural shops, Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries and clinics both in public and private sectors are to remain open during the lockdown period.

While informing that opening all such shops including groceries of localities will continue to open from 8 AM to 1 PM every day, except Sunday, the District Magistrate advised the people to maintain social distance as a safety measures against the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, shops in East Garo HIlls dealing with similar products i.e. animal feed and fodder, milk, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts and repairs were also directed to remain open during the lock down period along with grocery shops from 8 am to 12 pm.

The order which was issued in East Garo Hills by the Deputy Commissioner in compliance with the direction of the Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and A H and Veterinary Department and consolidated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India also directed all Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries and clinics both in the public and private sector to remain open during the same time.