Temporary markets fails to draw crowd on Tuesday

SHILLONG: The makeshift markets in Shillong witnessed huge rush of people immediately when the lock down had been imposed in the state along with the rest of country from March 15 last.

Two weeks have passed since then, but people apparently have not yet run out of food items as given that there was a small crowd of buyers at the temporary market in Smit on Tuesday when the government allowed operation of such markets at various locations in the state for the benefit of lock down affected people.

An official Government said that the less crowd in the market indicates that people still have enough stock of food items.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to allow trading in weekly markets in the state from April 15 next while ensuring social distance protocol in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation.