Assam acts tough on rumour mongers

GUWAHATI: Thirty-one arrests have been made in Assam for spreading rumours and making objectionable comments on social media related to COVID-19, official sources informed on Wednesday.

However, nine among the arrested persons have been released on bail.

As many as 58 cases have been registered so far against persons spreading fake news and posting objectionable comments on social media.

On the other hand, 150 persons have been counselled while 153 posts removed from social media, sources said.

It may be mentioned that a five-member panel led by the state director, DIPR, was formed last Saturday to monitor and check circulation of such misinformation and rumours, following an order by the Supreme Court in this regard on March 31, 2020.

The director, DIPR subsequently issued necessary instructions to district information and public relations officers and sub-divisional information and public relations officers to closely monitor fake and misleading news in the social media and keep the local administration and the DIPR informed of them.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police have till Wednesday evening arrested as many as 1258 persons across the state for violating lockdown norms in the past 15 days.

According to statistics provided by the police force on Wednesday evening, there have been 1108 lockdown violations with 578 cases registered in police stations across Assam so far.