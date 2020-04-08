Former Mizoram Speaker Hiphei passes away

GUWAHATI: Former Speaker of Mizoram Assembly and a former RAjya Sabha Member , Hiphei passed away on Wednesday morning at Aizawl Civil Hospital.

Pu Hiphei had a successful journey in the arena of politics in the frontier hill state where he was elected to the Legislative Assembly for seven times – In 1972, 1978, 1979, 1984, 1987, 1989 and 2013.

He was a Rajya Sabha Member for two terms during 1990-1996, 1996 to 2002. He was the Speaker of Mizoram Assembly during 2013 – 2018.

He joined the BJP in 2018 and was serving as a Core Committee Member of BJP Mizoram Pradesh unit. His body will be taken to his hometown, Siaha district wherein his funeral will be carried out on Thursday.