111 tested in M’laya, all negative

SHILLONG: Altogether 111 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far without any testing positive for COVID-19.

Informing this here on Wednesday, Health Minister AL Hek also lauded the efforts of the frontline workers in effectively keeping the infection at bay so far and said that the state is prepared to deal with any kind of eventualities.

The Health department is confident that the state is ready to tackle any eventuality after holding review meetings in different government hospitals.

He also said that the department will screen every truck driver who brings essential commodities to the state.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services (MI), Aman War, said that every health worker in the state is working hard to combat the infection and that the department has visited Nongstoin Civil Hospital, Mairang Government Hospital and hospitals in Jowai and Khliehriat.

“We have seen the commitment, dedication and sincerity of all concerned to prevent this infection,” War said, adding all shortcomings in Jaintia Hills region have been rectified.

He, however, said that if a surge has to happen, it may be in Shillong while adding that the preparation of the Shillong Civil Hospital to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients is commendable.

“We are happy to see doctors here in full gear and full of confidence,” he said even as he added that over 22,000 people were screened before the lockdown.

He also said that the state is in a comfortable position as far as stock of personal protective equipment, N-95 masks and ventilators are concerned.