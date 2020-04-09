Bishop of Tura to hold special service of Last Supper, live streaming for devotees

TURA: A live streaming of the church service of Jesus Christ Last Supper today, on Maundy Thursday, will take place from the Cathedral church at Tura by Bishop Andrew Marak at 6 PM.

In the light of the ongoing lockdown and social distancing due to Covid-19 Corona virus infections in the country, catholic faithful will be able to witness the church services in Tura on the youtube channel during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday at 3 PM, Easter vigil Holy Saturday at 9 PM and Easter Sunday service at 10 AM.

Similarly, Auxiliary Bishop of Tura C J Jose will also give a live streaming of the church service on youtube WVM Tura channel from St. Luke Channel parish in Walbakgre.

The Last Supper service holds very important significance for Christians all over the world and Catholic faithful partake in the ritual of the washing of the feet of the 12 disciples by Christ on Maundy Thursday.

On Good Friday, Christians abstain from food and participate in the 14 stations of the Cross- to recall the last journey of Lord Jesus before his crucifixion on the cross at Mount Calvary.

The Tura Baptist Church and the A’chik Baptist Dalgipa Krima is also holding a live streaming of the church service through YouTube and Facebook during this entire holy week.