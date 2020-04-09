KHADC chief wants all shops to remain open

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne has said that all shops should be open to ensure that social distancing is maintained.

Speaking to reporters, he said that based on the complaints he has received, the KHADC has suggested that all shops should remain open and not only selected shops.

He said that the Dorbar Shnong identifies a few selected shops, which often leads to pressure on them, and said that if more are allowed to open then there will be less rush.

“The retailers wait in queue to get their stock from wholesalers from 5 am and at the end of the day, all they get is 2-3 packets of rice and coupled with the transportation cost, they have no choice but to increase the price”, he said.

He said that there is no shortage of food but there is a control on distribution of essential commodities.

Chyne said Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned to enable the MDCs to help the needy people of their respective constituencies.