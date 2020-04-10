Assam reports first coronavirus death

GUWAHATI: Assam has reported its first novel coronavirus related death in the wee hours of Friday with a 65-year-old man succumbing to complications of the infection at Silchar Medical College and Hospital , the state health minister said on Thursday night.

“With utmost grief and sorrow, I would like to inform that Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan, (65) Hailakandi District has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 http://infection. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family,” State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on his Twitter account.

Earlier the condition of man, the 28th COVID-19 case in the state, had been deteriorating as his oxygen saturation was decreasing. The patient had been shifted to the ICU of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for better monitoring.