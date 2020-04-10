Biden becomes prersumptive Democratic nominee as Sanders quits US Prez race

Washington: Joe Biden has become the presumptive Democratic nominee for US President after his last remaining opponent leftist Senator Bernie Sanders ended his campaign, clearing the former Vice President’s path to nomination and a showdown with President Donald Trump in the November elections.

Hours after becoming the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party on Wednesday, Biden held a virtual fundraiser with Kamala Harris as special guest, fuelling speculation that the Indian-origin US Senator may be his running mate in the presidential elections.

Biden, 77, emerged as the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party after Senator Sanders withdrew from the race and endorsed the former Vice President for the November presidential elections against Trump.

Indian-origin Senator from California, Harris, 55, withdrew her bid from the presidential race last year due to low poll ratings. While in race, she and Biden had bitter political fight. But, she later endorsed Biden after the former vice president made substantial gains in the Democratic primary. Hours later, Biden invited Harris as a special guest for his virtual fundraiser.

In his remarks, Biden expressed how “lucky” he felt to have a “partnership” with Harris going forward.

“The idea, Kamala, that you ran a hell of a race and you endorsed me means a lot. It’s not an easy thing to do, but, you know, thanks for making the time and for being so loyal,” Biden said.

“And I’m so lucky to have you as part of this, this partnership going forward, because I think we’re going together we can make a great deal of difference, and the biggest thing we can do is make Donald Trump a one-term president. So I’m coming for you, kid,” he said.

According to some media reports, Biden has shortlisted nine individuals as his potential running mate. (PTI)