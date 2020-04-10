CM appeals for staying safe

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday made another appeal to the people of the state to stay alert, stay safe and stay aware of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has taken precedence in the whole world.

His appeal was via a video produced by CR Media, a unit of CR Projects.

The video has been inspired by the chief minister’s appeals on numerous occasions through several platforms.

The production is part of CR Projects’ social initiative reflective of its endeavour to lend an extra hand to the citizens of Meghalaya.

The video was uploaded on official Facebook post of the chief minister with caption, “The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis faced by countries around the world today. Every nation, whether big or small, is being put to test by this virus. As our country grapples against this disease that has affected normal life and caused a huge economic setback, we are trying to work collectively to defeat this. Let us champion this together!”

The video link is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/conradksangma/ and on official CMO YouTube page https://youtube/8q-rfgTdbCs