GH blessed due to railways: Tynsong

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday gushed over the imminent transportation of essential commodities to Garo Hills by rail saying it would be an eye-opener for the rest of the state.

The railway touches the state only at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills; it is connected to Dudhnoi in Assam over a distance of about 20 kilometres.

“The beauty of having a rail line within the state is this. It will be a record for the state on April 12 when foodgrains will be brought from Guwahati and will be unloaded at Mendipathar railway station”, he said adding that people of Garo Hills region are “blessed” by the rail line.

Now the wholesalers have to go to Guwahati for lifting the foodgrains, but people of Garo Hills will lift their stock from Mendipathar.

“I should say `thank God’ that at least one railway point has been created in the state and it is an eye-opener to all of us,” he said.

The rail line is set to benefit entire Garo Hills by meeting its requirement of essential commodities during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as the parcel express train carrying essential commodities is scheduled to reach the station on April 12.

The train will depart from Guwahati on April 12 at 10.20 am and reach Mendipathar at 2.20 pm before returning the next day.

Speaking on the matter, SC Sadhu, Deputy Commissioner of North Garo Hills, said that the district administration has informed the traders to book their goods from Guwahati and the train basically will carry essential commodities like rice, dal, mustard oil etc.

He said that if the lockdown continues, the NFR may again provide the service after sometime.

“The essential commodities which the train would bring will be sufficient for entire Garo Hills for some time and it would definitely ease our burden to a great extent”, he said.

The Khasi Hills region of the state cannot have such an advantage since it still does not have a rail line after having been opposed tooth and nail by certain quarters.