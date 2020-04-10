Gloucestershire to call off deal with Pujara

London: India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara’s deal with Gloucestershire for the first six matches of the County Championship has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom.

“We will also now miss the opportunity to see Cheteshwar Pujara play for the mighty Glos in the 2020 season which we know our supporters were really looking forward to,” the club said in a statement.”As you will be aware, currently there is no cricket scheduled to be played until the end of May 2020. As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads across the world we have to be realistic that this period without cricket may well be extended further into the summer. “We spent much of the winter preparing for the season in this, our 150th anniversary year, and we know it is a deep disappointment to all staff, players and everyone involved with the Club that the season has been delayed.” Pujara, 32, was supposed to play six County Championship matches for the club at the start of the county’s first season back in Division One. (IANS)