Govt releases MGNREGA funds

SHILLONG: The state government has released Rs 316.06 crore as wage component and Rs 218.06 crore as material component under MGNREGA.

Informing this here on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the funds have already been released by the respective DCs and BDOs.

“We have covered not less than 5.45 lakh households by releasing the wage component”, he said adding that each will get atleast Rs 4,500 which would enable them to buy essential commodities.

He also stated that pending wages have been cleared and also increased from Rs 187 to Rs 203 per day.

As for labour wages, he said that those registered under Meghalaya Building and Construction Workers Act are entitled to a weekly payment of Rs 1000.

“We have released the amount on April 7 to 22,826 workers and have instructed the department to release the amount of Rs 1000 by April 11 since the national lockdown is up to April 14”, Tynsong said.

This amount will again be transferred to the 22,826 workers effective from March 23.

On the Chief Minister’s Relief Against Wage Loss Scheme, he said that the last date for application was April 8 and so far not less than 98,000 applications have been received and the figure is set to increase.

He also said that the government was optimistic of implementing the scheme by next week.