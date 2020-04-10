Labs cannot test samples sans govt nod

SHILLONG: The Health department has informed that no laboratory will collect and test samples for COVID-19 in Meghalaya without authorisation.

As per the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2020, if the concerned person does not have the facility at home, he/she should be brought to the nearest health care facility or the quarantine centre, the department said.

According to the government, all hospitals (government and private) during screening of cases will ascertain the travel history of the person and record and intimate the Health department and DC’s office if he/she has travelled to any COVID-19 affected country or area has been reported. The history of contact with a suspected or confirmed case will also be recorded.