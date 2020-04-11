BSF Guwahati Frontier helps needy villagers during lock down

GUWAHATI: At this time of the national crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Border Security Force (BSF), Guwahati Frontier is not only engaged in manning the Indo- Bangladesh Borders but also extending all possible help to the needy villagers on the border belt, who are facing scarcity of food due to the imposition of the 21-day lockdown aimed at breaking the chain transmission of the deadly virus.

Border Security Forces, Guwahati frontier distributed grocery items to the needy people of border villages of Joradharla and Daribas. Both the villages are located ahead of domination line which come under border outpost Daribas’ Police Station Dinahata under Coochbehar district of Bengal.

BSF also provided free masks among the border villagers of Kalaighati, Sachidanadan and Purba sahebganj which come under border out post Purbasahebganj and Sachidanadan, Police station Sahebganj in the district of Coochbehar. These face marks were distributed at different gates of BOP to help people take precaution against COVID-19. During the programme, Seema Praharies also briefed the border villagers about precautions to be taken in the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) had contributed one day’s salary of its staff, to the PM- CARES Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.