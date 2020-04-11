Tripura govt to provide Rs1000 each to newspaper hawkers

GUWAHATI: Tripura government has decided to provide Rs 1000 per head to 372 newspaper hawkers of the state during the prevailing lock down in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial assistance will be provided from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The government took the decision so that the newspapers hawkers didn’t face any problem during the lock down.

Newspaper hawkers in the tiny frontier state have refrained for distributing newspapers under the apprehension that newspapers may help proliferation of coronavirus.

So far, two persons including a woman have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura.