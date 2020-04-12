Official consent needed for relief work: JH DCs

JOWAI: The DC of East and West Jaintia Hills districts have directed all NGOs, agencies and individuals from outside the state and district intending to help the people of the district to register their names with the concerned authorities. Those engaging in relief works have to inform the district authority, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) or the Block Development Officer.

The order further states that only those registered and granted permission by the state or district authority will be allowed to undertake relief works.

The order has been passed as it has come to the notice of the officials that there relief workers from outside the state/district are in Jaintia Hills without the permission of the district authorities.