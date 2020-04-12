Wholesalers to open today, tomorrow

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M War has directed wholesale traders to keep their establishments open on April 13 and 14 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The order issued applies to indentified retail shops of East Khasi Hills and retail traders duly certified by deputy commissioners of East and West Jaintia Hills, West and South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts, to specifically pick up stocks only for sale on days permitted by concerned district administrations.

The order also said identified registered suppliers and retailers of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department, will open for sale of livestock, poultry and pet feed. According to the order, lifting of stocks will be strictly regulated by executive magistrates stationed on site and there should be no crowding and social distancing is to be strictly adhered to. Lifting of stocks from Cantonment, Mawlong Hat, Paltan Bazar, Madanrting and Happy Valley markets on April 13 are for Civil Sub-Divisions and Community and Rural Development Blocks of East Khasi Hills district and also for East and West Jaintia Hills districts and their Civil Sub-Divisions and Ri Bhoi district.

Lifting of stocks from Cantonment, Mawlong Hat, Paltan Bazar, Madanrting and Happy Valley markets on April 14 are for different zones of Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas under police stations of Laitumkhrah, Laban including Lawsohtun, Sadar, Lumdiengjri excluding Mylliem, Rynjah including Mawpat Block, Madanrting excluding villages under Mylliem and Mawryngkneng Blocks and areas under Mawlai and also for areas under West and South West Khasi Hills districts and their Civil Sub-Divisions.