FP shops, groceries may open for three days from April 15

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration is planning to allow opening of fair price shops and groceries at a stretch for three days starting from Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner, M War, said on Sunday that this will help to reduce gathering of crowd.

“Our concern is overcrowding in shops as this will defeat the very purpose of fighting against the coronavirus”, the deputy commissioner said.

She hoped that allowing more days for shopping will help to reduce rush to the shops.

The deputy commissioner, however, ruled out opening of shops in Police Bazar and Bara Bazar as it will lead to overcrowding.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner had directed wholesale traders to keep their establishments open on April 13 and 14 from 9 am to 4 pm. This is to help the retail shops of East Khasi Hills and retail traders to pick up stocks for sale on days permitted.

In a separate order, the district administration allowed opening of liquor stores and bonded warehouses in selected areas of the district from April 13 to 17. The timing is from 9 am to 4 pm.

However, liquor stores located within Police Bazar, Iewduh, GS Road, Motphran to Shani Mandir, Mawlonghat, Anjalee Parking Lot and Paltan Bazar are excluded while stores in other areas can remain open.

According to the order, there is restriction on opening of liquor shops close to international border.

“Wine stores located in narrow roads and lanes compromising the interest of social distancing and the areas of high transmission risk will not open”, the order said.

The sale should not exceed three litres of foreign liquor and four litres of beer per customer.

The owners of liquor shops should ensure social distancing of one metre by the customers and the staff should also provide hand sanitisers free of cost to customers while handing over bottles and cash without fail.

The staff will be limited to the bare minimum and overcrowding of consumers will result in legal action, the deputy commissioner said in the order.

Home delivery of liquor is also allowed with due permission.

The delivery persons should be above 21 years of age and the customers should provide age proof documents to those who deliver liquor.