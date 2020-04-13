ICMR says over 40 vaccines under development

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said here on Sunday more than 40 vaccines were under development but none had reached the next stage.

Speaking to the media, Manoj Murhekar of the ICMR said, “There are more than 40 candidate vaccines under development. But none of them has reached the next stage. India is also making efforts to develop a vaccine. But as of now, there is no vaccine.” (IANS)