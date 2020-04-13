MHA asks states to take care of migrant workers

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has asked states and the Union Territories to abide by the Supreme Court’s order on dealing with migrant workers in a humane manner.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in a letter to the chief secretaries of states and the administrators of UTs said they should take necessary action in compliance with the apex court’s direction while implementing the lockdown.

The apex court directions were linked to welfare of migrant labourers, housed at relief camps in different parts of the country.

The states and the UTs should ensure medical facilities, proper food, clean drinking water and sanitation at these camps. Further, trained counsellors and/or community group leaders should visit the camps to deal with any consternation that the migrants might be facing, it said. (IANS)