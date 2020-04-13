State to trace travel history, contacts of people

SHILLONG: The state government is considering tracing the history of travel of people and their contacts following a spike in COVID -19 cases in Assam.

An official with the Health department said on Sunday that many people are under home quarantine and they are being monitored.

“We are planning to trace the history of travel carried out by people and their contacts in the wake of more positive COVID-19 cases in Assam”, he said.

According to the official, hundreds of testing has been carried out and more than thirteen thousand people are under surveillance.

The Health department official added that a new testing facility in Meghalaya is coming up in Tura and the state is getting ready with the infrastructure.

“We are getting all things ready to create necessary infrastructure currently. It is going to happen,” said the official.

At present, the testing facility is only in NEIGRIHMS.

Over hundred cases were tested in NEIGRIHMS and all were found negative.

There was a plan to have another testing centre at Nazareth hospital.

“As for Nazareth hospital, there is a procedural delay and it will take some time as paper works are involved, otherwise Nazareth Hospital is also ready”, the official added.

Screening of people in border is being done but there is no inter-state movement which has been restricted, the official said.