NEIGRIHMS draws action plan to deal with COVID

SHILLONG: NEIGRIHMS has adopted a plan of action to deal with the coronavirus cases in the state.

Without divulging details of the action plan, NEIGRIHMS director DM Thappa told The Shillong Times at his chamber on Thursday that there are sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), ventilators and beds at the institute.

While there are 4,000 full suits of PPE, there is a provision for 70 isolation beds and 48 ventilators.

Till Tuesday, NEIGRIHMS had conducted tests of 170 samples and seven were tested positive, including Dr Sailo. Till date, the samples tested will be at least 200, the official said.

NEIGRIHMS is also assisting other states in the North East to set up testing centres.

The difficulty for NEIGRIHMS is that there is no separate building exclusively meant for coronavirus affected patients. Moreover, the Centre is yet to declare any existing hospital as full-fledged COVID hospital.

To a question, Thappa said that while the test results are out within five to six hours, there is no delay for the confirmation of the case from NIV, Pune as the data is shared online.

He said if the test in NEIGRIHMS is negative, there is no question of crosschecking with NIV, Pune.

“If the test is positive, we carry out one more test for confirmation and then it is sent to NIV, Pune for a final word”, Thappa said.