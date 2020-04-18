Don’t hike fees, Centre tells private schools across country

New Delhi: The Centre has urged private schools across the country not to increase school fees, and not to charge three-month fees in one go following spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. It has asked states to interface with guardians/parents and schools to have a coordinated approach.

Sources said parents and guardians have taken up the fee hike issue with the Human Resource Development Ministry.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ hoped that state Education departments across the country must be considering the demands in coordination with parents/guardians and school managements.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also asked all the colleges and institutes providing courses on engineering, management, architecture and pharmacy not to compel students to pay fees during the lockdown.

The AICTE has issued letters to these colleges on the instruction of the HRD Ministry. (IANS)