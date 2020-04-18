Harijan body seeks isolation of SMB staff

SHILLONG: The Harijan Panchayat Committee has urged the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War, to isolate the municipal staff engaged in disposal of body of Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the first coronavirus patient.

In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioner on Thursday, the Committee said the Shillong Municipal Board had availed the service of three staff who belonged to Harijan community and are connected directly or indirectly with the residents of Harijan Colony.

“The residents are scared that the virus will spread and for preventive measures, the Committee wants them to be taken to isolation centres for an appropriate period as per the guidelines.

The Committee urged the deputy commissioner to ensure safety measures for the three staff and the residents of the Colony.