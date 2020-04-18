Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya’s active COVID-19 cases go up to 10

By From Our Correspondent
GUWAHATI: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Meghalaya taking the tally up to  10 active cases in the State. Both cases are from the house of the first COVID-19 patient of the state-  one is a family member and other a helper in the house. It has been informed by the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma in his twitter handle on Saturday.
The first COVID-19 patient who was a doctor in Bethany Hospital in Shillong, died on Wednesday last.

