NFR refunds Rs 33.81 crore to passengers during lockdown 

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has refunded Rs 33.81 crore to 3, 67,655 passengers owing to cancellation of trains during the lockdown.

“Approximately Rs 22.41 crore was refunded to 2,43,939 passengers who cancelled their journey tickets during the first lockdown period from March 24 to April 14, 2020 while approximately Rs 11.40 crore was refunded to 123716 passengers who cancelled their journey tickets during the extended lockdown from April 15 to 17, 2020,” an official statement issued here on Saturday, said.

“So, till yesterday an amount of Rs 33.81 crore was refunded by NFR since the lockdown started on March 24 to 3,67, 655 passengers who cancelled their tickets. On April 17, 2020, an amount of Rs 12, 87,993was refunded against cancellation of 1146 e-tickets,” the statement said.

It may be mentioned that as part of the various measures taken by the Centre in the wake of COVID-19, the Union ministry of railways also decided to suspend operation of all passenger trains.

Accordingly, passenger trains coming towards and originating from NF Railway were also cancelled till the midnight of April 14, during the first phase of lockdown. Later, the suspension was extended till the midnight of May 3, 2020 as the lockdown period was also extended.

“NFR would like to assure all passengers that they need not worry about getting refund, as the ministry of railways has already decided to give full refund for all tickets for the cancelled trains by amending the refund rules,” it said.

Freight train operations however are under way to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities like salt, sugar, food grain, petroleum products, etc for the public distribution system. Moreover, trains under NFR are also carrying items like potatoes, milk, vegetables, fertilisers and food-grains transported by private businessmen so that there is no shortage of the commodities in the market.