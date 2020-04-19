Hek asks NEIGRIHMS to increase testing

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek has asked NEIGRIHMS to explore the possibility of enhancing their testing capacity for COVID-19.

Hek on Saturday visited NEIGRIHMS and held discussions with the institute’s Director, Dr B M Thappa, Superintendent, DHS (MI), Dr Noor Topno and frontline workers.

Dr A C Phukan, who is in charge of COVID-19 testing laboratory, spoke about enhancing the capacity by installing required equipment.

“The NEIGRIHMS authorities told me that they are conducting tests in three shifts of 8 hours each and I have told them to explore the possibility of enhancing the capacity as they have the trained manpower and infrastructure”, he said.

Later, Hek also visited MATI corona care centre.

“We were told that things are improving there as far as requirements are concerned including water supply,” he said while adding that 11 patients have been shifted from MATI to IIM Shillong.

Hek also attended a meeting with the chief minister and deputy chief minister along with the Presbyterian church pastors and elders to express their gratitude for the hard work and service rendered by them.

“ The chief minister is satisfied with the preparations of the Health department and we are trying to rectify all the shortcomings,” Hek said.