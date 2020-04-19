Online edu & its benefits

By Parthajit Borah

The entire world is struggling with the infectious COVID-19. Our country is also one. The whole country has been locked down due to the virus’s rapid transmission among people in various parts of our country. India has to face innumerable problems and specially its economy. It also interrupts studies and forthcoming examinations. Therefore, the significance of online learning over the internet can play a pivotal role in imparting quality education during lockdown period.

Online learning came into force in 1982 when the Western Behavioral Science Institute in La Jolla, California, opened its school of Management and strategic studies. The school employed computer conferencing to deliver a distance education programme to business executives.

In 1989, the University of Phoenix began offering education programmes through internet. In 1993, with the debut of the first internet web browser created by the University of Illinois, online education began to flourish. In 1998, the first fully online programmes were founded. New York University online, Western Governor’s University, the California Virtud University and Trident University International.

But the term ‘online education’ is not older in India’s educational ambiance. It emerges with the rapid development of technology. With the population of more than 1.3 billion, the availability of high speed of internet and smartphones, India has the most number of technologically driven persons. The rise of Internet transforms India into a digital country as people tend to shop online, learn online.

At the bounteous courtyard of science and technology, we can adequately utilise our electronic devices as the educational technology. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, our common life is abruptly changing. As a result the demand of using electronic devices is rising.

COVID-19 has undoubtedly changed our common lifestyle and working habits. It adversely affected students and on their academic growth. At the global standstill moment, e-learning and virtual classes are the most affordable means to educate our students as like Western countries.

Online education can prepare students for competitive examinations like IIT, JEE, CEE, NDA, UPSC, NET, SLET and other important examinations. Through e-learning and YouTube our students can drive benefits. Here is the list of some of the top online education websites in India — India education.net, Khan Academy, Coursera, Edx; edx.org, WZ School, Academic earth, Meritnation, Code Academy, Open Yale Courses.

Through proper use of our smartphones and computers, we can flourish our lives during lockdown period. Apart from these our students through WhatsApp and messenger can communicate with their class teachers and subject teachers for course related problems.

(The author is a teacher)