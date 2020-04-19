Tomato treat for your skin

India is among the top producers of tomatoes in the world. These humble robust red balls contain antioxidants and Vitamin C which strengthen the immune system. They are also a potent source of potassium, vitamins A and B and magnesium, which help to achieve flawless skin, healthy hair and a fit body.

Slightly acidic in nature, tomatoes are exceptionally beneficial for people who want to lose weight and maintain their blood pressure levels. It comes in numerous varieties grown in temperate climates in various parts of the world.

Tomatoes, the beauty guru, are grown in numerous colours such as yellow, green, orange, black, brown, pink, white, brown and purple but are available mostly in their distinctive red colour. They are a staple in every kitchen and a huge reservoir of beauty-enhancing properties, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain explains.

Everyone knows the health benefits of a juicy, sweet tomato but on the other hand, it protects skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, thereby delaying skin ageing and protecting against skin cancer. Not only do tomatoes taste great but has immense cosmetic benefits. The ordinary tomato is a treasure trove of beauty ingredients which can treat rashes, sunburn, dull skin, acne and large pores.

In fact, tomato is particularly beneficial for the health of the skin, as it helps to restore the pH balance of the skin, which can get disrupted by harsh soaps and make-up cosmetics. Tomato also contains lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant and therefore, has anti-ageing benefits. Tomato pulp or tomato juice also helps to reduce oiliness and lightens skin colour over a period of time.

Tomato is most beneficial for preventing acne, as it closes the pores and keeps it free from clogged oil. Preventing clogged pores is a way of preventing blackheads, which is the primary acne lesion.

Daily intake of 25 mg of lycopene reduces the number of free radicals in the body and helps to retain moisture during summers.

You don’t need to spend your hard-earned money on expensive cosmetic treatments if you can use this common ingredient.

Apply tomato juice or tomato pulp on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. Tomato pulp can be applied on skin with acne and gradually helps to control and acne condition.

Mix tomato juice with baking powder (bicarbonate of soda) into a paste. Apply on oily and blackhead prone areas of the face. Wash off after five minutes. It helps to prevent blackheads. Mix one teaspoon each of tomato and cucumber juice and apply it on the face to control oiliness of the skin. Over a period of time it will also help to remove tan and lighten skin colour.

For normal to oily and combination skin, mix three teaspoons oats with a little egg white and two teaspoons of tomato juice into a paste. It should be of a consistency that does not drip.

Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes, or when it dries. You can also mix tomato juice with the pulp of avocado for normal to oily skin. While tomato reduces oiliness and has an astringent effect, avocado moisturises the skin without making it oily.

For sun burnt skin, mix tomato juice with powdered milk into a paste and apply on the face. It will help to remove tan.

Take some tomato and grind it. Rub the pulp onto your scalp and hair gently.

Or, you can directly use the tomato juice on to your hair also. Leave it on for 15 to 30 minutes and wash it off. Regular application improves hair texture and repairs the damage caused by sun and dust.

For dry skin, mix tomato juice with almond oil and apply on the face to remove tan and lighten skin colour. Olive oil can also be combined with tomato juice to lighten skin colour.

Take a teaspoon of tomato juice and mix with a few drops of aloe vera gel. Apply the mixture on the under eye area carefully. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then rinse it off. Apply this once daily for quick results.

Tomato pulp possesses skin bleaching properties that will lighten the darkened skin under the eyes. Aloe vera contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that will rejuvenate the skin and also reduce the signs of ageing.

Tomato juice or pulp can also be added to fruits to make a fruit mask. Mashed banana, ripe papaya and grated apple can be used with tomato juice for a nourishing and cleansing pack for all skin types.