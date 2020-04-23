Aaranyak provides 160 face masks to Pobitora WLS staff

GUWAHATI: Biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak has tried its best stood by frontline forest field staff who have worked against all odds relentlessly to protect the state’s faunal and floral resources spread over numerous protected areas.

Aaranyak on Thursday provided 160 face masks made of cotton cloth to the authority of Pabitora Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) along with 300 torch batteries. The face masks will be distributed among the frontline forest staff to help them fight the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

The materials were handed over to representative of the Ranger of Pobitora WLS, by Aaranyak officials Arup Das and Binita Subba at the city office of the NGO that is run with skeletal staff with permission from the authority to pursue its agenda to serve the needy during lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaranyak’s Secretary General and CEO, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar informed that the face masks were prepared by women from Hargila Army at the Aaranyak’s project site for conservation of Greater Adjutant Stork (GAS) species at Dadara in Kamrup district.

Well acclaimed conservationist, Dr Purnima Devi Barman who oversees the GAS conservation project of Aaranyak, has led the team of Hargila Army to make face masks that is in high demand at this trying times when people are fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.