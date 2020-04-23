Ministry of Railways offers 2.6 lakh meals daily across states

Guwahati, 23 April: Ministry of Railways has now offered to supply 2.6 lakh meals daily during lockdown from various Railway kitchens wherever the district administration is willing and able to pick up cooked meals and distribute among the needy. This has been communicated to District authorities all over the country, according an official communique.

Details of zone wise kitchen in-charges have also been communicated to all the States. The offer of 2.6 lacs meals / day is based on the kitchen capacities of the earmarked initial locations. If the need arises, more such locations can be ramped up to boost the supply. These meals will be available at just cost basis at Rs 15/- per meal. Payments settlement can be done by the State Governments at later stage.

IRCTC has also agreed to ramp up the number of cooked meals as per demand. Nearly One lakh free hot cooked meals are already being distributed by Indian Railways daily.

Indian Railways staffs from a number of Railway organizations have worked tirelessly since 28th March 2020 to provide hot cooked meals to needy people after the lockdown due to COVID-19.