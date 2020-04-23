Warning against COVID-19 stigma

SHILLONG: The Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War, has warned people against any discrimination towards the COVID-19 patients, their families and persons who come in contact with them.

“Anyone can get infected. The virus will not choose who to infect. So no one should discriminate or look down upon those who are infected with the virus. Also, people should not stigmatise those suspected to be infected. If that is how we view one another, there will be division in the state”, he said.

He said that the state government should punish those who stigmatise the patients, their families and their contacts. He said that the government should also punish those localities/villages that do not allow others to enter their area.

War’s comments come in the backdrop of residents of a particular locality in the city, from where a COVID-19 patient hails, barring people from other localities from entering.

“There is no bar that someone cannot enter. They have to strictly adhere to the health advisories such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing or carrying sanitisers. It is alarming to see that people are panicky and are stigmatising others. At this time, it is crucial to help and support one another. Nobody will help if you are arrested on charges of discrimination”, War said.

On the other hand, on being asked on the assorted suggestions being offered to cure the disease, he warned such persons to not take advantage of the situation.

He asserted there is no cure till date and only precautions can be taken. He warned such persons spreading information about curing the disease and said that records of such persons would be kept and they would be asked to prove their findings. They will be proceeded against under the Epidemic Act, he said.

With a number of persons suggesting people to eat Jamyrdoh and other herbs, War said, “It is not only about Jamyrdoh, but any other green leafy vegetables and other foods high on anti-oxidants are necessary to build an immune system”.

He said that the only precaution is to stay at home and persons with other health complications should not venture out and be careful.

“People should stay home and move out only for grocery shopping. We have to take this to be a war… who would like to go and be sprayed with bullets? Again, the virus is unseen whereas we can still see bullets”, he said.

Meanwhile, the last patient to test positive has informed War that everything was being taken care of and looked after. Family members of the patient have also expressed gratitude to the doctors and staff of Civil Hospital for their support.