Assam’s students in Kota to be quarantined on arrival

GUWAHATI: Assam government has facilitated home coming of 391 teen-aged students from the state who are studying at Kota in Rajasthan, on their request because of the lockdown.

“These state students studying in Kota are very young, basically teenagers. They are under quarantine in Kota as Rajasthan is a red zone. We are facilitating their journey home in 17 buses on their request. They have paid Rs 7000 per head for their journey. Assam government on Thursday air dropped eight police personnel from the state at Kota to escort the students in the home-bound journey,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The students are scheduled to arrive in the state in the morning of April 26 and will be quarantined either at Srirampur or at Sarusajari stadium here for the next 14 days before they are allowed to go home. Even the eight police personnel accompanying them will be quarantined.

Meanwhile, Assam government under its Assam Care initiative has paid over Rs 37 lakh to 49 persons from the state stranded abroad because of lockdown, over Rs 2.07 crore at Rs 25,000 per head to 829 critical care patients undergoing treatment outside the state, and Rs 30 lakh to 1,5 lakh persons from the state stranded outside.