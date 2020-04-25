Cabinet to decide on reopening of shops on Monday: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam health and family minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday clarified that a decision in regard to reopening of shops in the state would be taken at a Cabinet meeting on Monday evening.

“We have not decided as yet in regard to reopening of shops in the state. A decision in this regard would only be taken in state Cabinet meeting on Monday evening to be chaired by the chief minister. So, till then, we appeal to everyone to abide by the lockdown norms,” Sarma told the media on Saturday.

The Union home ministry, in an order passed late Friday evening, stated that “all shops under Shops and Establishment Act of states and Union Territories, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside limits of municipal corporations,” have now been exempted from the Centre’s revised consolidated lockdown restrictions.

The order further highlights that neighbourhood and standalone shops within the confines of the municipal corporation have also been exempted.

“There has been some confusion among people in this regard after the MHA order. However, following a discussion with the chief minister, we have decided to take a call on Monday as to whether shops will be permitted to reopen, and if so, till what time and how,” the minister said.

He further informed that the Prime Minister will meet all chief ministers through a video conference on Monday morning to know about the status in each state regarding COVID-19 and thereafter take measures in accordance with the situation.