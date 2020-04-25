Kohli, ABD pick squad for joint India-SA team

Bengaluru: A combined South Africa and India ODI team picked by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would be led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the star pair said on Friday.

India skipper Kohli and ace South Africa batsman de Villiers were live on Instagram. The star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pair spoke on a range of topics and at the end of the chat decided to make an ODI team comprising South African and Indian players.

It included Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

de Villiers spoke highly of India’s World Cup winning captain Dhoni, saying he has never played with him but always held high respect. (IANS)