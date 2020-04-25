Remove stigma against positive patients: Hek

SHLLONG: Health Minister AL Hek has asked the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, to take immediate measures to prevent stigmatisation of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video conference with the Union Minister on Friday, Hek said panic pandemic is taking over the COVID-19 pandemic as several cases of stigmatisation of patients and healthcare workers have been reported across the country.

Hek also lamented that the primary and secondary contacts of positive patients are now being stigmatised against and urged the Health Ministry to adopt measures to stop such incidents.

To a request from Hek, Vardhan assured that a testing facility at Tura would be set up on a priority basis. Hek also placed a request to the Director, Indian Council of Medical Research, who was also participating in the video conference, to enhance the lab testing units at NEIGRIHMS.