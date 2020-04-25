Sonowal visits storm-ravaged areas, assures help

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal this morning visited storm-hit Lezai area of Moran in Dibrugarh district braving inclement to call on the storm-hit populace.

Sonowal visited Lezai and Lezai Baruah villages where people and their property were badly hit by a cyclonic storm. Sonowal moved from house to house to take stock of the extent of damage besides talking to the affected people. He also assured that the government would stand by the affected people in times of adversities.

It may be noted that, immediately after the seasonal storm hit parts of state causing widespread devastations, Chief Minister Sonowal issued direction to all deputy commissioners to take immediate steps to reach out to the affected people to mitigate their hardships. He also directed them to carry out a survey to assess the magnitude of damage induced by the storm.

Sonowal while talking to the storm-hit of Lezai area informed them that deputy commissioner, Dibrugarh Pallab Gopal Jha in association with other heads of the departments of Dibrugarh district was preparing a report to quantify the damage of property so that the government machinery can intervene to rebuild the damaged houses immediately.