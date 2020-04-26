Computer, cell phone shops

SHILLONG: The state government has allowed opening of computer and mobile phone shops once a week in Shillong and areas under Mylliem Block and all the days in other 10 districts from Monday.

In an order on Saturday, the government said that in compliance with the guidelines of the union ministry of home affairs issued recently, the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, will permit the functioning of shops that sell, repair and service mobile phones, computers, accessories as well as mobile phone recharging centres, once a week in Shillong urban agglomeration and Mylliem Block from April 27.

The EKH deputy commissioner will decide on the day and timing of the outlets and relevant activity subject to the condition that bare minimum staff should be deployed at the shops and service centres. “The staff shall wear face masks while on duty and hand sanitisers shall be made available in the shops and crowding of customers shall not be entertained inside the shops/service centres”, the order said.

According to the order, the DC will continue to regulate the schedule and timing of the outlets and the relevant activity and she should ensure that all SOPs for social distancing are in place and are followed.

In another order, the government said that all deputy commissioners, except the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills, will permit the functioning of computer and mobile phone shops from April 27 subject to adherence to strict protocols.

Wholesale hardware stores open today

In another order, the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner has permitted the identified wholesale hardware stores to open on Sunday and Monday.

The order said all identified wholesale hardware stores will open on April 26 from 9 am to 4 pm and on April 27 from 5 pm to 8 pm specifically and only for loading of materials to be delivered to the permitted construction sites and the identified retail hardware stores in the C&RD Blocks (except Mylliem C&RD Block). “Loading will be strictly regulated by Executive Magistrate stationed on site and there shall be no retail sale from the wholesale hardware stores and any contravention of the order shall cause the shop to be closed”, said the deputy commissioner.

Further, the identified retail hardware stores will open on dates and timing to be intimidated from time to time.