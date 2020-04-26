Edu dept ready with plan to open schools post lockdown

SHILLONG: The Education department is ready with the action plan on reopening of schools if the lockdown is not extended.

Schools in the state and the country are closed ever since the national lockdown was imposed to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with representatives of school managing committees and governing bodies, Principal Secretary of Education department DP Wahlang said that the department would take the final call if there is no extension of the lockdown. “We will need to review if the lockdown is extended”, he said even as he added that the matter also needs to be discussed with the Health and Family Welfare department before taking any final decision on reopening of the schools.

Meanwhile, Wahlang said that people, who are affected by the lockdown like daily wagers and low-income families as per data available with the school, will not have to pay the fees from March till May.

“A final decision on the non-payment of fees will have to be taken by the managing committees of the schools”, he said.

Evaluation begins

Wahlang, however, said that the evaluation of the answer scripts of the SSLC examination has already started adding that last year, the results were declared on May 26 and this year too, the government will not be far behind.

According to Wahlang , the department is also contemplating to hold examination of the remaining four papers of the HSSLC in May-end.