Assam govt announces Rs. 50 lakh insurance cover for journalists

GUWAHATI: Assam government on Monday announced life insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakh each of journalists in Assam who are discharging their responsibility of covering various issues braving coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Announcing this, Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the journalists braving their lives were giving adequate coverage of COVID-19 related issues and generating mass awareness across the state.

“As a mark of recognition to the selfless endeavour of the scribes, the State government is announcing this insurance coverage,” Sonowal added.

Chief Minister Sonowal also said that in the battle against COVID 19, the journalists along with the government departments are putting in their selfless services. Sonowal while wishing the journalists for good health, requested them to continue their noble venture in the days to come for the good for the society.