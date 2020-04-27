Help all without discrimination: RSS chief

Nagpur: With the country fighting the coronavirus pandemic, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said a community cannot be held responsible for the mistakes of few as he exhorted all to help the affected people without any discrimination and cautioned against forces inimical to India’s interests taking advantage of the situation.

His remarks come in the backdrop of incidents involving Tablighi Jamaat members after it centre in Delhi emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot and apprehensions about religious profiling.

In his first online address to RSS workers from here, Bhagwat also advocated ‘Swadeshi’ model of economics for the post COVID-19 period to make the country self-reliant. The RSS chief slammed the recent lynching of two sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra and questioned why the police failed to prevent the incident.

“If someone does something wrong out of fear or anger, we should not hold the entire group responsible or make distance from the entire community,” he said in remarks seen as a reference to recent incidents involving Tablighi Jamaat members.

Bhagwat said there are some with anti-India mindset who are raising doubts and provoking people against the instructions of the lockdown to battle COVID-19. (PTI)