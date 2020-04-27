Identified shops to open today for four days

SHILLONG: Residents of Shillong agglomeration will get yet another opportunity to purchase basic and daily essential commodities with the East Khasi Hills district administration announcing opening of shops, besides certain trades, for four days beginning April 27.

The shops will remain from 9 am to 4 pm.

Stating that the selected shops have been increased from 1804 to 1872 with 20 mobile units, so as to meet the requirements of local residents, the deputy commissioner also requested people to strictly maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding, wear masks, which is mandatory, not spit in public places and to cooperate with the district administration, district police and Rangbah Shnongs.

The Rangbah Shnongs in coordination with district police will regulate the operation of the shops in their respective localities and villages.

The deputy commissioner also said that adequate stock is available and there is no need to panic and resort to hoarding while assuring that similar arrangements will be made for the days to come and specific instructions will be suitably published well in advance.