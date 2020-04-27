JSU asks house owners to help poor student tenants

SHILLONG: The Jaintia Students Union (JSU) (Shillong Circle) has requested the house owners to understand the plight of their tenants who are students belonging to the poor families in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here, the JSU (Shillong Circle) president, Treiborlang R Suchen said that there are poor students who are facing great financial problems as their parents are currently out of work owing to this crisis making it difficult for them to support their wards especially those from different villages of the state.

He observed that in order to prevent school and college drop-outs in the state arising out of the current situation, the state government should exempt not only school fees but also college fees as well particularly for those students from the poor family background.