Meghalaya prohibits import of pigs

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Prestone Tynsong said the transportation of pigs from other states into Meghalaya had been prohibited until further orders.

In view of the unusual death of not less than 1000 pigs in one day reported from parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, he said, “The department will stop import of pigs from other states. The Veterinary officers will have to be vigilant with regard to piggery farms which have to be properly monitored. Necessary activities will be looked into”.

He said that it is suspected to be some kind of flu but not swine flu as the cause of pigs deaths. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have sent samples for test to laboratories outside.

Tynsong said that it is advised that people should consume pork only after cooking for at least 30 minutes.