Monkey-hunt ends in man’s death

SHILLONG: In a freak incident which took place at a village in South West Khasi Hills, a man was killed after a bullet was mistakenly fired during a hunt for monkeys.

K Snaitang of Nongpdeng, Kenbah village lodged a complaint on Thursday, stating that the monkeys were destroying their crops. The agitated villagers, including the deceased, Rister Snaitang (32) and his companion Brolin Thongni (59) left to kill the mischievous animals. However, Thongni mistakenly shot Snaiting, who later succumbed to his injuries.